LASG set to introduce new plate numbers for Danfo buses

Lagos State Government says it plans to introduce new number plate for commercial vehicles in the state. The acting Commissioner for Transportation, Prince Olanrewaju Elegushi, disclosed while addressing journalists at the 2017 Ministerial briefing to mark Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s two years in office. Elegushi said the new regime of commercial vehicle number plate would ensure clear identification …

