LASG to rehabilitate Awolowo Way Ikeja, others

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State government, through the state Public Works Corporation, LSPWC, is set to commence reconstruction of the popular Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja as part of on-going measures to evolve a new Lagos that is safe, secured and economically promising.

Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of the corporation, who also doubles as Special Adviser to the Governor, Engr. Ayotunde Sodeinde, disclosed this during an inspection tour of identified roads, saying it would also ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

Sodeinde noted that barely two years of excellent urban renewal drive and infrastructural development in Lagos State under the leadership of Governor Ambode, virtually all the roads in Ikeja, the seat of power are wearing a new look.

He said the feat became achievable due to the pro-activeness of the corporation, adding that Ambode had given his office the mandate to ensure a pothole-free Lagos.

He said: “It is this mandate, political will, vision and support of the governor that has really done the magic.

“We have been able to reconstruct virtually all the roads in the Ikeja environs; namely Mobolaji Johnson Avenue in Alausa, Adebayo Akande street, Oregun, Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Oba Akran Avenue, Akilo road, Ajoke Sokoya street and Aderinola Olamiju street in Ojodu just to mention a few.

“Re-construction will commence on the Obafemi Awolowo way and Billings way Oregun in the next one week.”

Sodeinde also commended the virtue of the governor whom he described as highly dynamic in his vision and passionate for infrastructure renewal of the state.

He, however, assured residents to continue to pay their taxes so that government will be able to provide all the social infrastructure needed to make life more pleasurable.

