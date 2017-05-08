Pages Navigation Menu

LASG to turn open spaces in the state to gardens

Posted on May 8, 2017

A new recreation park was inaugurated by the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, in Topo, Badagry, the governor said more degraded open spaces will be reclaimed and turned into community parks and gardens in all the 57 councils of the state. Ambode, according to a statement on Sunday, said Badagry was one of the tourism …

