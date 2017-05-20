LASG Urges Corporate Nigeria to Support AMAA

BY Azuka Ogujiuba

Lagos State Government has called on private corporate organisations operating in Nigeria and the state to support this year’s edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards which the state is hosting and scheduled to hold on June 18.

The Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde, who represented Governor Mr. Akinwumi Ambode at the Africa Movie Academy Awards 2017 Sponsors’ Night made the call when he said the government of the state was prepared to make the awards this year a beautiful experience, adding that the excellence which Lagos is known for will be on display during the event.

“We are very happy that AMAA is holding this year in Lagos and for the first time in its 13 years history Lagos is hosting it officially. We are ready to host the best AMA Awards. We are using this Sponsors’ Night event to call on businesses and corporate Nigeria to come on board and support the awards through sponsorship and i am glad that the various marketing and branding opportunities which AMAA offers sponsors have been unveiled to us.

We call on companies to buy into this and support this very successful continental award. Let me also state that we have in Lagos, a Governor who is committed to the development of the creative sector of our economy. Governor Ambode is a lover of arts and this is the reason why entertainment and tourism are key drivers in his policy agenda to create jobs and inclusive growth in Lagos. We are committed to grow the creative and tourism economy in Lagos.

“The nominees for the awards will be announced at a gala night in Kigali from May 13-15 and it is AMAA’s tradition to move the nominations event from city to city in Africa. Rwanda is a small country not up to the size of Lagos in terms of population. We are particularly happy about the synergy that AMAA has brought between Lagos and Rwanda. Lagos can learn from Rwanda and there is what Rwanda can learn from Lagos too. In terms of environmental services and cleanliness Lagos can learn from Rwanda because Kigali has been rated as the third most clean city in the world. Lagos will be with the organisers of the awards every step of the way,’’ the commissioner said.

Earlier in her welcome address, the founder of the award, Ms. Peace Anyiam-Osigwe thanked United Bank for Africa, Globacom, Sterling Bank, Airtel and other companies that had sponsored and supported AMAA in the past and charged them and others to come to take advantage of the brand activation opportunities that AMAA as a continental award platform offers sponsors.

“Corporate Organisations especially those that have pan-African vision and targeting youths should partner with us and we take over the whole of Africa. Film and entertainment sector generally has become big business in Africa and major contributor to GDP. AMAA has the appeal and reach with over 680 films from all over African countries and Diaspora submitted for this year’s edition. Disney Studio in America submitted 4 films for consideration of AMAA this year and we are very happy about this and this goes to confirm the respect and acceptability of AMAA as the most credible awards for motion picture in Africa. We want more corporate support for AMAA and not only AMAA but for the entire creative industry in Nigeria and Africa. In the days ahead we will be knocking on your doors with our sponsorship proposal,’’ she said.

Mr. Kingsley James took the invited guests through the various categories of sponsorship and benefits to sponsors and potential sponsors in all AMAA organised events while Joke Silva, a respected thespian who was the leader of the organising committee also charged lovers of Nigerian film industry and African cinema to support the industry to grow, adding that AMAA awards is a major industry event that celebrates artistes in Africa and beyond.

Among notable business leaders, influencers and celebrities that attended the event were Erelu of Lagos, Dosumu Abiola, Chief Executive of Terra Kulture, Mrs. Bolanle Austen Peters, Nollywood actresses, Omotola Jalade Ekehinde, Doris Simon, Nollywood Directors/Actors, Fred Amata, Kunle Afolayan among many others.

