Lasgidi All-Stars show set to shutdown Lagos today – Vanguard

Lasgidi All-Stars show set to shutdown Lagos today
The annual premium music concert party tagged Lasgidi All-Stars (#LAS2017) is set to take centre stage this weekend (Sunday, 28th May) at the Hard Rock Cafe Victoria Island and it is expected to coincide with the closing activities for Lagos @50 …
