Lasgidi Allstars Concert to light up Lagos at 50

By Iyabo AIna

As Lagos at 50 celebration gradually comes to an end, Hard Rock Cafe Victoria Island is set to host the the much anticipated Island edition of Lasgidi Allstars concert series put together by 411 Entertainment, slated for Sunday, 28th of May, 2017, with a mouth watering line up of top and next rated Nigerian artists.

According to reports, Skales, Timi Dakolo, CDQ, Sean Tizzle, Erigga, Praiz, Simi, Solidstar, Brymo, Dreama, Big Brother Naija Allstar and other talented acts are expected to perform at the event tagged music meets tourism.

Recall that Lasgidi Allstars is an event series that marks the success of Afro Pop and Hip Hop culture in the ever growing Lagos music scene and it was founded by Akpor Gbemre in 2007 as Ikeja Allstars.

The post Lasgidi Allstars Concert to light up Lagos at 50 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

