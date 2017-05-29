LASTMA sacks 20 officials

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has dismissed 20 of its officials over corrupt practices. Mahmud Hassan, LASTMA’s head of public affairs, confirmed this on Monday, while speaking to journalists in Lagos. “The management of the agency has dismissed 20 traffic officials and sanctioned 20 others for offences ranging from extortion, misconduct to indiscipline,” […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

