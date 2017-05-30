LASTMA sacks 20 over corruption, cautions 35

By Evelyn Usman

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, has dismissed 20 of its officials over alleged corrupt acts ranging from extortion, misconduct to indiscipline.

Twenty other officials were sanctioned over acts deemed not to be in consonance with the agency‘s rules and provisions of the Lagos State Civil Service, while 15 others were given letters of warning over their misdemeanour, as well as admonition to desist from any act that could be inimical to the image of the agency.

General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olawale Musa, said in a statement issued to Vanguard yesterday and signed by LASTMA Head, Public Affairs, Mamud Hassan, said that the dismissed officials had been directed to immediately hand over all government property in their possession to the agency’s Head of Administration and Human Resources.

He explained that the decision was taken by the Lagos State Civil Service Commission “at the end of its policy meeting that considered the minutes of the Personal Management Board (Disciplinary) of LASTMA and representations made by the traffic officials involved in the unwholesome acts.

“Getting rid of bad eggs from the agency is a continuous exercise. The agency will not tolerate corruption and any act of indiscipline from traffic officials.”

