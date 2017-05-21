Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Late Moji Olaiya’s Burial Committee Reacts To Cancelled Canada Burial By Ekiti State Government

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Following the death of Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya some days ago, there have been several controversies surrounding her death and her burial arrangements. The family had been plunged into a critical decision making loggerhead as a result of the actress’ religion change from Christianity to Islam prior to her death. The actress who was earlier…

The post Late Moji Olaiya’s Burial Committee Reacts To Cancelled Canada Burial By Ekiti State Government appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.