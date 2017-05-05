Late Musa Yar'adua's family remembers him 7 years after his death

NAIJ.COM

Today, Friday May 5, marks exactly seven years since the death of Nigeria's former president Umaru Yar'adua. Yar'adua who was Nigeria's president between May 29, 2007 and May 5, 2010 died at the Presidential Villa in Abuja after protracted illness.



and more »