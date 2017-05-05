Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Late Musa Yar’adua’s family remembers him 7 years after his death – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Late Musa Yar'adua's family remembers him 7 years after his death
NAIJ.COM
Today, Friday May 5, marks exactly seven years since the death of Nigeria's former president Umaru Yar'adua. Yar'adua who was Nigeria's president between May 29, 2007 and May 5, 2010 died at the Presidential Villa in Abuja after protracted illness.
Nigeria should be shut down until Buhari resigns – AdegboruwaDaily Post Nigeria

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.