Late Onuekwusi, a passionate professional and gentleman – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has described the late Chukwuma Onuekwusi as “passionate professional and a gentleman, who contributed so much to the high ratings of Channels TV”.

The Minister stated this at a condolence message issued on Thursday in Beijing, China by his Special Adviser, Mr Segun Adeyemi.

The Minister said he was saddened by the death of Onuekwusi, the late Channels Television’s State House Correspondent.

He noted that his memory of the late Onuekwusi, during his regular interactions with State House Correspondents, remained that of an ardent journalist.

He extended his condolences to the deceased family, the management and staff of Channels TV as well as the entire State House Correspondents for the untimely demise of the brilliant journalist.

Mohammed prayed that God would strengthen the immediate and extended family of the late journalist, and also grant repose to his soul.

