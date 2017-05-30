Latinum Jets off to Kenya for Man Away Video

By Staff Writer

Few weeks after it’s release, fast rising singer Latinum is planning on shooting Man Away video whose audio has so far been doing great. The latest news reaching our desk indicate that the singer jetted off to Nairobi Kenya to shoot it

According to our sources, Latinum is set to shoot the video with award winning video director and one of the biggest in East Africa Jblessing famously known for videos like Still Standing by Cindy, Sagala Ntalo by Ziza Bafana among others

We will keep you posted

