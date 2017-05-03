BOVI Man On Fire Comedian promises an explosive night of rib cracking jokes – Pulse Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

BOVI Man On Fire Comedian promises an explosive night of rib cracking jokes
Flytime Promotions and Kountry Kulture are back with the 3rd edition one of the biggest comedy show in Nigeria tagged , “Bovi Man on Fire.” The event slated to hold on May 5, 2017 at the Convention Centre of Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos
