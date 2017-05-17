Pages Navigation Menu

Laura Ikeji Gifts 100k To A Pregnant Woman Spotted Dancing During A Street Jam

Heavily pregnant Laura Ikeji has sent N100k to a pregnant woman seen dancing during comedian Akpororo’s Street Jam. According to her, the woman gave birth the following week and have now received the money. See after the cut… Source: Naijaloaded

