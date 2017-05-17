Laura Ikeji Gifts 100k To A Pregnant Woman Spotted Dancing During A Street Jam
Heavily pregnant Laura Ikeji has sent N100k to a pregnant woman seen dancing during comedian Akpororo’s Street Jam. According to her, the woman gave birth the following week and have now received the money. See after the cut… Source: Naijaloaded
The post Laura Ikeji Gifts 100k To A Pregnant Woman Spotted Dancing During A Street Jam appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!