Laura Ikeji & Husband Ogbonna Kanu Slammed By Ex Hannah Turay – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Laura Ikeji & Husband Ogbonna Kanu Slammed By Ex Hannah Turay
Information Nigeria
Popular blogger's sister Laura Ikeji and her husband, Ogbonnaya Kanu, took to Instagram to debunk rumours he was once married to the mother of his two kids, Hannah Turay. In the statement the expecting couple released, Ogbonna said: “People, I just …
'I was not married prior to my marriage to Laura' – Ogbonna Kanu Debunks Rumors Saying he was Once Married
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!