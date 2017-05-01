Laurent Koscielny A Summer Target For Marseille And Manchester City

Laurent Koscielny could be on his way out of the Emirates in the summer according to the Sun

The 31-year-old is by far the most reliable defender in the Arsenal squad, so an exit — particularly if it was to a Premier League rival — would be a bitter blow to Arsene Wenger’s already frail setup.

Manchester City and Marseille have been mentioned as two possible destinations but, given that the France international signed long-term contract extension earlier this season, it remains to be seen if the Gunners would be willing to cash in on the centre-back.

Laurent Koscielny has made close to 300 appearances for Arsene Wenger’s men and has won two FA Cup’s, and could add a third to his trophy cabinet when they take on Chelsea in the upcoming final.

The post Laurent Koscielny A Summer Target For Marseille And Manchester City appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

