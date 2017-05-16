Pages Navigation Menu

LAUTECH CMD reveals real cause of Senator Adeleke’s death

Posted on May 16, 2017

The Chief Medical Director, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, Prof Akeem Lasisi has revealed the real cause of the death of the Senator representing Osun-West senatorial district, Chief Isiaka Adeleke. According to Lasisi, Adeleke died of an overdose of banned injections. Testifying before a coroner, Mr Olusegun Ayilara, in Osogbo, on Monday, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

