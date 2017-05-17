Pages Navigation Menu

LAUTECH Crisis: Oyo Assembly Seeks Tinubu’s Assistance – CHANNELS TELEVISION

LAUTECH Crisis: Oyo Assembly Seeks Tinubu's Assistance
The Minority Leader of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon Oyebamiji Lagunju has urged the Assembly to mandate the state governor, Abiola Ajimobi to seek assistance from Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who is the Chancellor of the Ladoke Akintola University of …

