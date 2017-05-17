LAUTECH crisis: Oyo Minority Leader seeks Tinubu’s help

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN— FOLLOWING the lingering crisis at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, the Minority Leader of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Oyebamiji Lagunju, has requested the Assembly to mandate Governor Abiola Ajimobi to, urgently seek assistance from Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who is the school’s Chancellor.

Lagunju made the call yesterday, during the the plenary, following the committee report presented to the Assembly over the crisis rocking the varsity in the past few years.

The lawmaker opined that the only solution to the crisis was for Tinubu to wade in, as the chancellor of the institution, with a view of finding a lasting solution to the issue of indebtedness by the two owner states of Oyo and Osun.

