LAUTECH students protest prolonged strike in Osogbo

…As NAF probes alleged invasion of varsity

By Gbenga Olarinoye Kingsley Omonobi

Osogbo—Students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH yesterday took to major streets of Osogbo, the Osun State Capital, to protest what they described as the neglect of the institution jointly owned by Osun and Oyo State Governments.

The protest which began around 11am disrupted the free flow of traffic as the angry students blocked the major Orita-Olaiya Junction leaving motorists coming from different axes of the town to wait for about 40 minutes while the protest lasted.

The protesters carrying placards with various inscriptions such as: Aregbe is a failure; Save LAUTECH now, and others marched from the state House of Assembly to Olaiya Junction where they demanded the quick intervention of Governor Rauf Aregbesola in their plight.

According to the leader of the protesters, the Osun State Government has failed to address their demands in providing its own part of the subvention for the institution.

As at the time of filling this report, no official of the state government has addressed the protesters, and Governor Aregbesola was said to have travelled out of the state.

NAF investigates alleged invasion of varsity

Meantime, the Nigerian Air Force said yesterday, that it has commenced investigation into the alleged fracas involving men of the force and students of the Osun State University, Ipetu Ijesha campus.

It noted that if its personnel are found wanting in the matter, disciplinary actions will be meted out to those involved.

A statement signed by Air Commodore Olatokumbo Adesanya, Director of Airforce Public Relations said, “The attention of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has been drawn to reports of some of its personnel being involved in a fracas on the campus of the University of Osun State at Ipetu Ijesha.

“While the NAF highly regrets the entire incidence, it is noteworthy that the reported incidence is not a reflection of what the NAF stands for.

“The NAF is a highly professional force that does not condone or encourage the violation of anyone’s human rights.”

“The general public is invited to kindly note that the NAF has already commenced formal investigations into the reported unfortunate incidence.

The post LAUTECH students protest prolonged strike in Osogbo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

