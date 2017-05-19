LAUTECH teaching hospital workers protest over unpaid salaries

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan Workers of Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital, LTH, Ogbomosho on Friday staged a peaceful protest over non-payment of eleven months salary. The protesters, who sang various protest songs urged the government to pay the outstanding eleven months salaries comprising six months balance of last year and five month for the year 2017. Among the inscriptions on the placards they carried were, “Enough is enough since January 2016”, “We are hungry”, “Lautech Teaching Hospital workers are dying of hunger”, “Ajimobi please pay our salary in full”, “Any government that fails to pay rightful wage of its workforce is worthless, “O to gee fun Aabo owo osu (it is enough for half salary)”, “Ajimobi don’t wait for God’s wrath”, “A father that fails to feed his household while boasting of being a constituted authority is clueless”, “what is our sin in Ogbomosho land”, “God will rescue us from the hand of Ajimobi”.

