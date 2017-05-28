Law maker seeks extension of NHIS to grassroots

Dr Bature Gwani, Chairman, House Committee on Health and Human Services of Gombe State on Sunday called on the Federal Government to extend the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to rural areas. Gwani told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja that such extension would help to curb cases of maternal mortality. According to…

