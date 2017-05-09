Lawal, Oke: Report of Osinbajo committee to be made public, implemented soon – Presidency

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-The Presidency is set to implement the recommendations of the Presidential Committee that investigated the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal and the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ayo Oke over allegations of financial impropriety.

The development has also lent credence to the feelings that the report of the panel headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Monguno as members may have been quietly submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday before his departure to London for a medical follow-up.

The post Lawal, Oke: Report of Osinbajo committee to be made public, implemented soon – Presidency appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

