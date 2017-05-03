Lawal/Oke: Osinbajo’s panel likely to submit report today

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA—Baring any last minute changes, the Presidential committee investigating suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ayo Oke would submit its report today.

This came as President Muhammadu Buhari expressed worry over the non passage of anti-corruption bills by the National Assembly to enable the country plough back many stolen assets recovered through the anti-corruption war of the government.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami, disclosed this yesterday while speaking to State House correspondents after a private meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Malami, who is a member of the panel headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, however, refused to speak on whether the committee would yield to the calls of not making the report public, saying “it will be preemptive”, as the committee’s 14 days life span is yet to elapse.

He said: “Well, you know the presidential committee that is investigating the NIA and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation is supposed to make submission by tomorrow. ‘’So, it is pre-emptive now to discuss anything considering the fact that one: the committee is under the chairmanship of the Vice President who is supposed to brief the president in that respect and two: the schedule for the committee’s assignment has not elapsed.”

“So, it will be pre-emptive to speak about the committee because the time fixed for the assignment has not elapsed and against the background of the fact that it is the chairman of the committee that should brief the president.”

The AGF also said his meeting with President Buhari was to find solutions to the non-passage of the anti-corruption bills, still pending at the National Assembly.

“It’s a routine briefing of the President as it relates to general issues, the issues that have to do with anti-corruption. Mr. President is worried that anti-corruption bills have been pending before the National Assembly overtime.

‘’There has not been any expeditious determination on the passage of the bills and the asset management agency was also part of the discussion.

The post Lawal/Oke: Osinbajo’s panel likely to submit report today appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

