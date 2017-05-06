Lawmaker buys 50 UTME forms for constituents in Lagos

A lawmaker in Lagos, Mr Rasheed Makinde, gave out 50 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), forms to students in his constituency on Friday. Makinde, representing Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency II at the Lagos State House of Assembly, advised candidates sitting the 2017 UTME to work hard and excel. “During my electioneering, one of the cardinal contents of…

