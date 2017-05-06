Lawmaker Petitions Buhari, Trump Over Fulani Herdsmen Attacks

The lawmaker representing Ethiope East at the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Evance Ivwurie, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently intervene in the incessant attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen on residents of Abraka and other communities in his constituency.

Ivwurie while describing the attacks by the arms wielding herdsmen as unprovoked and unwarranted, disclosed that several lives and properties worth billions of naira had been consumed in the attacks on members of the area.

According to Punch, the lawmaker in a ten page letter addressed to President Buhari and his counterpart in the United States, President Donald Trump, called for urgent action to stem the situation from snowballing into a major catastrophe.

Ivwurie in the letter which he claimed he had personally submitted to the presidency and the Inspector General of Police, was also sent to the British PM, Israeli PM, FBI, CIA and many other foreign embassies, was necessitated by the almost daily attacks on his constituents by herdsmen who had forcefully taken over his people’s farmlands.

Others also copied in the letter include the National Security Adviser; Secretary General, United Nations; Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Human Rights Commission.

