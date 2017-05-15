Lawmaker trains 160 youths in fish farming, others

Assemblyman John Paul, lawmaker representing Munya constituency in Niger State House of Assembly, said that he had trained 160 youths in fish farming and cosmetology skills in his constituency.

Paul told the newsmen in Minna on Monday that the training programme was part of his social responsibility to his constituents.

He said that the beneficiaries were trained in fishery and cosmetology, adding that the training was to complement government efforts to diversify the state’s economy and reduce unemployment in the state.

He said that the training was to equip the beneficiaries with the wherewithal to start small pond fish farming and improve fish production in the state.

Paul said that some youths were also trained in cosmetology, which entailed the manufacture of liquid soap, air fresher, body cream and ornamental beads.

He said that training was to create diverse job opportunities, reduce unemployment and stem criminal tendencies.

He advised the beneficiaries to take due advantage of the knowledge they had acquired in the training to set up business ventures.

