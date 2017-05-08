Lawmaker urges FG to speed effort in releasing remaining Chibok girls

Rep. Asabe Bashir, lawmaker (APC Damboa/Gwoza/Chibok Federal Constituency of Borno) in the House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to ensure the speedy release of the remaining Chibok girls.

The lawmaker made the call in a telephone interview with newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

The Federal Government on Saturday announced the release of 82 abducted Chibok Girls after a successful negotiation with their abductors.

More than 200 girls were abducted from their dormitories in 2014 at Government Girls Secondary School Chibok, Borno, preparatory to their final examination.

However, 21 of them were earlier released in October 2016 after negotiation between the Federal Government and the insurgents.

Bashir, while commending the Federal Government for the number of girls released so far, said that speedy release of the remaining girls would bring succour to their parents.

“I urge the Federal Government to step up efforts to ensure the release of the remaining girls and for Nigerians not to relent in their prayers to ensure safe release of the remaining girls,’’ Bashir said.

The post Lawmaker urges FG to speed effort in releasing remaining Chibok girls appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

