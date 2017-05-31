Lawmakers raise team to probe botched fourth mainland bridge contract

The Lagos State House of Assembly has raised a six-man committee to probe the termination of contract for the fourth mainland bridge.

Led by the Deputy Speaker, Wasiu Eshinlokun, it has the Majority Leader, Sanai Agunbiade, Yinka Ogundimu, Moshood Oshun, Wahab Jimoh and Bisi Yusuf as members.

The assembly mandated the committee to invite some government officials to clarify the circumstances that led to the termination of the contract.

Among those slated for invitation are the state Attorney General, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem, the Commissioner for Waterfront, Mr. Adebowale Akinsanya, his counterpart in finance, Mr. Akinyemi Ashade and the state Chairman of Lagos Global.

The committee is expected to submit its report on Monday, June 5, 2017.

The lawmakers said it was wrong for the state government to have by-passed the assembly in the award of the contract with a consortium of firms.

According to Agunbiade: “The Private Partnership (PPP) Law of 2015, made it mandatory for government to inform the House about its arrangements with private companies on any matter.”

The lawmaker representing Ajeromi-Ifelodun constituency, Dayo Famakinwa had raised the alarm on the terminated contract.

