Lawyer advocate homegrown solution to Africa energy problems

The legal adviser to the Federal Government’s Advisory Power Team (APT),Mr Dapo Akinosun has called for a homegrown solution to Africa’s energy problems and needs. Using Nigeria as a case study, Akinosun said that despite its huge challenges, Africa energy sector provides very good business opportunities for investors. He therefore advocates an African solution to the power problems of the continent.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

