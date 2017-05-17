Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lawyer advocate homegrown solution to Africa energy problems

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The legal adviser to the Federal Government’s Advisory Power Team (APT),Mr Dapo Akinosun has called for a homegrown solution to Africa’s energy problems and needs. Using Nigeria as a case study, Akinosun said that despite its huge challenges, Africa energy sector provides very good business opportunities for investors. He therefore advocates an African solution to the power problems of the continent.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.