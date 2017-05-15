Lawyer challenges Kano Assembly over Sanusi’s probe

Forty-eight hours after Kano State anti-graft agency dramatically suspended investigations of the Emirate Council/Emir Muhammad Sanusi II over financial impropriety, a Kano-based lawyer, Barrister Usman Umar Fari, has faulted the decision of the state House of Assembly in constituting a parallel panel to probe the same issue. Despite relying on Section 16 of the Kano […]

