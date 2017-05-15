Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lawyer challenges Kano Assembly over Sanusi’s probe

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Forty-eight hours after Kano State anti-graft agency dramatically suspended investigations of the Emirate Council/Emir Muhammad Sanusi II over financial impropriety, a Kano-based lawyer, Barrister Usman Umar Fari, has faulted the decision of the state House of Assembly in constituting a parallel panel to probe the same issue. Despite relying on Section 16 of the Kano […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.