Lawyer urges Senate to swear in Osinbajo as acting president

The lawyer says the Senate should declare the office of the president vacant.

The post Lawyer urges Senate to swear in Osinbajo as acting president appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

