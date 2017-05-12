Pages Navigation Menu

LCCI chief condemns late passage of 2017budget

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Budget | 0 comments

Mr Muda Yusuf, the Director-General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), on Friday condemned the late passage of 2017 appropriation bill. Yusuf told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, that this development was not good enough for the economy. He said the appropriation bill was passed almost six months after it…

