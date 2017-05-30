LCCI to deepen insurance penetration among informal sector operators

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), is set to stimulate economic growth through improved insurance penetration amongst the least-reached in the nation’s informal sector.

Olusegun Alabi, Corporate Communications Manager, LCCI, revealed this in a statement to newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos.

He said that the Insurance Group of the chamber would hold a symposium on May 31, themed: “Increasing Insurance Penetration, Reaching the Unreached’’.

Mr Muda Yusuf, Director-General, LCCI, said the objective of the symposium was to create awareness for greater penetration and acceptance of Insurance amongst the least-reached in the informal sector.

“Some such groups are members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Market Women, Artisans, AKOMORAN (Tricycle and Okada Riders) and students.

“This is in line with NAICOM’s objective of growing the retail segment of the Insurance market,’’ he said.

Yusuf said that seasoned professionals, experienced operators, regulatory bodies, legislators and major stakeholders in the Insurance sector are expected to enlighten participants at the symposium.

The Chairman, LCCI Insurance Group, Mr Gboyega Olanbiwoninu, said that the programme would enlighten the public on the benefits of insurance policies and the various options available to them, irrespective of their financial status.

The post LCCI to deepen insurance penetration among informal sector operators appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

