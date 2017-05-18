Pages Navigation Menu

LCCI urges govt. to tackle inflation factors to improve welfare of Nigerians

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

LAGOS Chamber of Commerce and Industry LCCI, says unless factors driving inflation are tackled to enhance economic growth and reduce inflation rate significantly, the welfare of citizens will hardly improve. The LCCI Director-General, Mr Muda Yusuf, stated this yesterday in Lagos that hike in food prices, costs of production and low investment were direct consequences […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

