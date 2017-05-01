Pages Navigation Menu

Leader of militant group killed in Ondo State

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The wanted leader of a militant group involved  in kidnapping in Ikorodu and Epe areas of Lagos State have been killed by  Nigerian soldiers in Ondo State. This was confirmed by the  Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, told journalists on Monday in Lagos that the suspect was killed by soldiers at Ajakpa area …

