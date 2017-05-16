Leaders Nigeria needs, by CAN President

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

In view of the present economic situation in the country, the President, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Revd Samson Ayokunle, has said Nigeria required political and religious leaders who would be able to manage the endowments of the country to the benefit of the people.

“Integrity and the fear of God are parts of the qualities such leaders are expected to possess,” Ayokunle said.

He made the remarks in Lagos at the dedication of new Lagos Center of Africa Center for Theological Studies, ACTS, an International Leadership University, located at Ilupeju area of the state, courtesy of Great Commission Movement of Nigeria, GCMN.

Ayokunle in his address at the event which was also attended by Pastor Victor Olaiya, Austin Okomohwo, Emmanuel Richard, among others, said: “The country is sufficiently endowed with people who are degree holders. Nigeria is not a poor nation by any standard, but yet lacked the leader who could manage its endowments as a nation.

“I consider this to be critical because our problem is not having degrees, or properties, or money but the problem of the leader who will manage our endowments as a nation.”

“Leadership with integrity both in politics and even in religion is rare on the street, even in high and low levels of our economy.”

Ayokunle, who was represented by the Rector, Baptist College of Theology, Lagos, Revd Emmanuel Oyemomi, said it was in that light that he commended the GCMN for its work, courage, labour, sacrifice and contributions in establishing Africa Centre for Theological Studies, ACTS, in order to make Nigeria a better place through the production of good leaders.

The post Leaders Nigeria needs, by CAN President appeared first on Vanguard News.

