Leadership challenges in Nigeria
MANY Nigerians will today agree with Aristotle, a Greek philosopher, student of Plato and teacher of Alexander the Great on this submission. Aristotle’s writings were the first to create a comprehensive system of Western philosophy, encompassing morality and aesthetics, logic and science, politics and metaphysics. In spite of its enormous natural resources and huge potentials, […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!