leadership.ng 2017-05-21 17:14:02

BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA,

The Rivers State Police Command has said it will charge a man, simply identified as Inimgba, and his wife, over the killing of his seven-year old son, identified as George Tamunoibuemie, in Port Harcourt at the weekend.

The boy, who was living with his father and step-mother, following the separation of his parents, was said to have been hit with a hard object by his father leading to his death in the Amadi-Ama area of Port Harcourt.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, a deputy superintendent of Police (DSP), told newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday that all those arrested in connection with the killing of the boy would be charged to Court for homicide.

Omoni said, “It is unfortunate that a man has to kill his own seven year old son. It is so so sad. Those suspected to involved in the killing were arrested and taken to Amadi-Ama Police Station, to avoid mob action.

“From the Amadi-Ama Police Station, they have been moved to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID), from where they will be charged to Court for homicide.

“I am assuring you that those who are found not to be part of the killing of the seven year old boy, I mean the innocent ones will be released.”

