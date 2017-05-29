LEADERSHIP, NUJ, Partner Chinese Embassy To Promote Sports Among Journalists

By OMONU YAX-NELSON, Abuja

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT chapter, in conjunction LEADERSHIP newspapers with support from the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, has held a ‘One Day Inter-Chapel Table Tennis Tournament for journalists and Chinese Embassy Officials.

The tournament drew participants from the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA; News Agency of Nigeria, NAN; Voice of Nigeria, VON; Ministry of Information; Africa Independent Television, AIT; Silver Bird TV; Hot FM; Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, FRCN; LEADERSHIP newspapers; Blue Print and a host of other media outfits in Abuja.

At the end of the tension soaked competition, Onosanya Henry of

Ministry of Information emerged the overall winner, while Adegbola Brokylin Sunday of NTA and Adedeji Tomilayo of News Agency of Nigeria emerged runner-up and third place respectively.

Speaking on the motivation for the tournament, the chairman of FCT council of the NUJ, Paul Ella Abeshi said, the tournament was in commemoration of 2017 ‘Democracy Day celebration.’ He maintained that collaborating with the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, is an indication that the FCT Council of NUJ is ready to take journalism in the territory to the next level in line with best global practices.

“Our programmes and policies so far have been designed to empower journalists and to separate the wheat from the chaff as a means of providing the needed services in the arena of journalism.

“We have so far been putting efforts in ensuring that the bad eggs in journalism are fished out to give the needed credibility to the practice in adhering strictly to the ethics of the profession.”

Mr Abeshi reiterated that, apart from the health benefits that comes with sport of this nature, the tournament, the Council is hoping will be of economic benefits in the future. He promised that the Council will sustained the tournament.

