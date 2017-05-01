Leadership tussle splits ex-militants’ camp in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—LEADERSHIP tussle has torn apart ex-militants known as Gwama Boys in the Ilaje oil-rich community in Ondo State.

This has led to the dissolution of the executive committee of the group by a faction and inauguration of a parallel executive.

The group is made up of ex-agitators, created to defend and protect the interest of Ilaje youths in the state.

A faction of the group had earlier issued a statement recognizing one Taiwo Ikuesan as the new chairman of the group but spokesman of the executive led by Metelewawon Kaffy in a statement weekend, insisted that Aganyebi Kosieda remains the authentic chairman of the association.

Kaffy, after the group’s emergency meeting held at Igbokoda faulted the election conducted by some members, where a new executive committee was inaugurated, saying the members are causing disaffection within the association

But the newly executive said the former executive members were sacked following a number of issues over the years.

The post Leadership tussle splits ex-militants’ camp in Ondo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

