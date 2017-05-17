Pages Navigation Menu

Leading African Female Entrepreneurs Reni Folawiyo, Adenike Ogunlesi, Deola Sagoe, Tara Fela-Durotoye, More Discuss Female Empowerment In Schick Magazine!

In SCHICK Magazine’s debut edition, the ‘Power Issue’, the publication celebrates some of our leading African female entrepreneurs in the fashion and beauty industry who are making an impact and changing our narrative.

Leading female entrepreneurs like Reni Folawiyo, Adenike Ogunlesi, Folake Coker, Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu, Deola Sagoe, Oke Maduwesi, Tara Fela-­Durotoye and Iona McCreath discuss female empowerment and the driving forces behind their successes.

Check out some excerpts below!

Adenike Ogunlesi, Nigeria: Founder of Ruff ‘n’ Tumble, a childrens clothing label
Reni Folawiyo, Nigeria: Founder of Alara Lagos, a luxury shopping destination
Tara Fela-Durotoye, Nigeria: Founder of House of Tara, a beauty and cosmetics brand
Deola Sagoe, Nigeria: Founder of House of Deola, a womenswear label

Folake Coker, Nigeria: Founder of Tiffany Amber, a clothing and lifestyle brand
Oke Maduwesi, Nigeria: Founder of Zaron Cosmetics, a hair and beauty cosmetics brand

Iona McCreath, Kenya: Founder of Kikoti, a youth clothing line for KikoRomeo label
Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu, Ethiopia: Founder of Sole Rebels, an eco-sensitive footwear brand

Photography by: Kola Oshalusi

All Make-up by: Zaron Cosmetics unless otherwise stated

Make-up for Tara Fela-Durotoye: House of Tara

SCHICK Magazine is a quarterly magazine available for purchase in Nigeria at Quintessence, Temple Muse, Alara, Glendora, Shoprite and Casabella stores nationwide. The digital version of the magazine is also available to buy on www.iamschick.com.

For more information and updates, follow @SCHICKMagazine on Instagram, @SCHICKMagazine on Twitter and SCHICK on Facebook.

 

 

