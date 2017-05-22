Leadway Assurance Supports African Sales Academy’s Entrepreneurial Business Hub

A leading underwriter Leadway Assurance is joining hands with leading sales and coaching academy, Africa Sales Academy (ASA) to recruit 1,500 young enterprising entrepreneurs over the next three years.

The ASA Business Hub is a mentally challenging boot camp that has been designed according to its leading facilitator, the renowned sales guru, Segun Akande, to amongst others prepare its graduates for the highly competitive and challenging business terrain. The boot camp will also focus on capacity building and business discipline, whilst entrenching entrepreneurial skills that will be immensely useful in building self-sustaining and profitable businesses; and in the long run impacting very positively in the gradual reduction of unemployment in the country.

Leaning heavily on an interactive module as preferred by internationally acclaimed business institutions, the Hub will parade some of the most successful entrepreneurs as coaches and guides, whilst also leaning on the basic tenets of Creativity, Hard Work, Integrity and Focus, in achieving its fundamental goal of building the most prolific and dynamic Sales/Business force across Nigeria and Africa.

Successful candidates will in the first instance be automatically inducted into the famed Leadway Independent Business Associates Scheme. This is a Franchise Scheme that enables young and serious minded individuals to leverage on the Leadway Brand in order to build successful businesses whilst trading on its brand equity. This initiative, according to Leadway provides them the opportunity to further contribute meaningfully to the economy by creating opportunities for the continuous identification, nurturing, and development of young entrepreneurs.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

