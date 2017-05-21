Leaked Sex Audio With Rita Ibeni Cloned – What Bishop Chris Kwakpovwe Said About The Viral Audio Tape

The Voice In The Leaked Sex Audio Is Only Similar To Mine But It Is Not Mine, It Was Cloned, Man Of God Bishop Chris Kwakpovwe Of Our Daily Manna Cries Out As Sex Audio With Rita Ibeni Goes Viral

DISCLAIMER

The attention of the Bishop and leadership of Our Daily Manna/Manna Prayer Mountain Ministry has been drawn to some voice messages being circulated via social media by some unscrupulous elements. The said audio voice recordings which have a semblance of the Bishop’s voice are conveying adverse messages which are against the tenets and principles of the ODM vision. The most recent in the series of these cloned voice messages is the message asking the recipient to support the ODM vision with monetary donations by calling a certain number with a warning not to inform someone else about it.

We want to state without any element of equivocation, that the voice message referred to above and others like it are not from Bishop (Dr.) Chris Kwakpovwe. The voice in these messages is not the Bishop’s voice. They are the handiwork of satanic agents who are employing the aid of technology to cause distraction and havoc in the body of Christ. We enjoin the Church and the general public to disregard it.

Thank you.

BARR. HONESTY EGURIDU

FOR: PASTORAL COUNCIL AND BOARD OF DEACONS/DEACONESSES

