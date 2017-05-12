Pages Navigation Menu

Learn all about Technology & Programming at the 2017 W.TEC Girls Technology Summer Camp themed Girls Build Tech | July 23rd – August 5th

The Women’s Technology Empowerment Centre– W.TEC invites aspiring young girls from all over to the country to the 10th W.TEC Girls Technology Summer Camp tagged ‘Girls Build Tech’. This camp provides an integrated learning approach, which centres on guiding the girls to explore information and communication technology (ICTs) that can be used to solve significant […]

