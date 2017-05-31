Learn More About How To Access The BOI N1bn Fashion Fund @ AFWN 2017

LEARN HOW TO ACCESS THE BANK OF INDUSTRY FASHION FUND @ AFWN 2017

Once again the Bank of Industry (BOI) will be at the Africa Fashion Week Nigeria (AFWN) on the 3rd and 4th of June 2017 holding at the iconic National Arts Theater to discuss easy ways of accessing their fashion fund.

The BOI Fund is a N1billion fund to support for the fashion value chain, including but not limited to garments, women’s shoes, handbags and jewelry/accessories in the first instance to be expanded in future.

The fashion industry is fast growing in Nigeria and it accounts for 0.47 per cent (N380 billion) of Nigeria’s rebased Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

REGISTER FOR YOUR FREE TICKETS TO ATTEND http://africafashionweeknigeria.com/sponsored-ticket-to-afwn-2017/

The Bank of Industry has always been supportive of Africa Fashion Week and this year they will be at their stand, discussing new ways of accessing the fashion funds and how designers can access working capital for their brands.

This Africa Fashion Week Nigeria platform is very beneficial to designers, it acts as a spring board for young & emerging designers who want to go into the fashion industry, so we invite you to attend this years event and to also visit the Bank of Industry stand to get whatever information you might need to help your brand.

WATCH (BELOW) THE BANK OF INDUSTRY FOOTAGE @ AFRICA FASHION WEEK LONDON AND VISIT THE BOI STAND @ AFRICA FASHION WEEK NIGERIA.

The post Learn More About How To Access The BOI N1bn Fashion Fund @ AFWN 2017 appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

