Leave If He Hits You, D’banj Advises Women – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Leave If He Hits You, D'banj Advises Women
CHANNELS TELEVISION
dbanj, koko master, talent haunt project, cream, Nigerian celebrities including music star, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, a.k.a D'banj, have charged their followers to speak against domestic violence and quit abusive relationships. The move follows the …
[ May 12, 2017 ] D'banj, PSquare take stand against women abuse Entertainment
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!