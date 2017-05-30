Leicester City Don’t Have Any Interest In Selling Riyad Mahrez Unless…

Leicester City do not want to, and will not, sell Riyad Mahrez unless a bidding club is prepared to pay a “substantial” fee for the player.

We understand there is no buyout clause in the four-year contract that Mahrez signed last summer. There have been no bids for Mahrez since this season ended, and Leicester received no bids last summer or in January for him either.

Mahrez Wants To Leave Leicester

However, reports suggest that Arsenal are monitoring the situation, and 360Nobs understands Arsene Wenger is an admirer of the French-Algerian winger.

The club are yet to comment but the feeling inside the King Power is that for any bid to be acceptable, it would have to reflect Mahrez’s standing as PFA Player of the Year, Ballon d’Or nominee, Premier League winner and Champions League player.

The post Leicester City Don’t Have Any Interest In Selling Riyad Mahrez Unless… appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

