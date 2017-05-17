Leicester City Have Been Hit With A Lot Of Injuries -Craig Shakespeare

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has revealed that his players will not be doing a lot of training over the coming days.

Craig Shakespeare revealed that as many as five players will be unavailable for the game at the King Power Stadium.

Wes Morgan and Robert Huth are among the players to miss out, and Shakespeare has said that fitness issues have started to ‘catch up’ with his squad.

The 53-year-old told reporters: “Unfortunately, we’ve still got a few injuries. Wes [Morgan] won’t be okay and we’ve still got Robert Huth out. Danny Drinkwater, Papy Mendy and now Andy King joins the long list.

“We won’t be doing a lot of training next few days. We’ll be doing enough to make sure we are competitive in these two home games. The injuries have caught up with us but there’s two games left and other people will get their opportunity.”

